All TV series canceled in 2023 by Netflix – A comprehensive list of all Netflix Originals

If you were holding out hope that Netflix would slow down its spree of cancellations in the new year, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. Just 48 hours into 2023, Netflix cancelled “1899,” continuing its pattern of axing original shows. While we can’t predict the future, it seems that Netflix will persist in cancelling shows for the foreseeable future. We will keep you updated with a comprehensive list of all the shows Netflix cancels in 2023 and provide any relevant information. If you’re interested in movies and shows with a promising future on the platform, check out our guide on what’s new on Netflix this month.

Netflix Cancelled Shows 2023: A Complete List

We will regularly update this list throughout the year as Netflix cancels more shows.

1. 1899: Netflix cancelled “1899” in January 2023 after one season. The show revolves around an immigrant ship headed for New York in 1899 that encounters mysterious events, leading to a mind-bending riddle for its passengers. The creators, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, expressed their disappointment at not being able to continue the series but thanked the fans for their support.

2. Inside Job: Despite renewing the animated series “Inside Job” for a second season in June 2022, Netflix surprisingly cancelled it in January 2023 after just one season. The show delves into the world of conspiracies and features an awkward genius and her dysfunctional colleagues. The creator, Shion Takeuchi, was heartbroken by the cancellation and expressed his sadness at not being able to see the characters grow.

3. Dead End: Paranormal Park: After two seasons, Netflix cancelled “Dead End: Paranormal Park” in January 2023. The show follows two teens and a talking pug as they battle demons at a haunted theme park, potentially saving the world from a supernatural apocalypse. Creator Hamish Steele mentioned that the show had plans for a third season but sadly, it was not meant to be. Steele plans to conclude the story through a third and final graphic novel.

4. Uncoupled: Netflix cancelled “Uncoupled” in January 2023 after one season. The series revolves around a New York City real estate broker who finds himself starting over and navigating the dating scene in his 40s after his long-time boyfriend moves out. The cancellation was confirmed by Variety, and it was revealed that the creator, Darren Star, will continue working with Netflix.

5. Juvenile Justice: Netflix cancelled “Juvenile Justice” in January 2023 after one season. The show follows a tough judge in a juvenile court as she grapples with her aversion to minor offenders and her firm beliefs on justice and punishment. The cancellation came as a surprise, with auditions for season 2 already underway. The show’s cancellation was announced before any further casting was revealed.

6. Hot Skull: Netflix cancelled “Hot Skull” in February 2023 after one season. This Turkish dystopian sci-fi series depicts a world where an epidemic spreads through verbal communication. A linguist immune to the disease becomes the target of a tyrannical institution. Actor Şevket Çoruh, who appeared in the show, confirmed the cancellation on Twitter. Turkish news outlet Gazete Duvar also reported on the cancellation.

7. Ridley Jones: Netflix cancelled “Ridley Jones” in March 2023 after five seasons. The show centers around a bold and curious kid named Ridley, who, along with her friends, protects the museum’s treasures and keeps its magical secret safe — everything comes alive at night. The creator, Chris Nee, confirmed the end of the series on Twitter and expressed disappointment in how the show was quietly released despite the specials and feature-length episodes they had prepared.

8. Young Wallander: Netflix cancelled “Young Wallander” in March 2023 after two seasons. The show serves as an origin story for the popular character Kurt Wallander, who gets pulled into a bizarre murder investigation. The decision to cancel the crime drama was reportedly due to underperformance. Netflix confirmed the news, indicating that the show would not be renewed for a third season.

9. Sex/Life: Netflix cancelled “Sex/Life” in April 2023 after two seasons. The series explores the collision of a woman’s daring sexual past with her present life as a wife and mother when her bad-boy ex reenters her life. The cancellation was reported by Deadline, with a Netflix spokesperson stating that the second season provided a natural conclusion for the key characters’ storylines.

10. Freeridge: Netflix cancelled “Freeridge” in April 2023 after one season. The show follows four teen friends as they grapple with a curse brought upon by an old box, which seems to bring misfortune into their lives. While the first season received decent reviews, Netflix decided not to renew the series for a second season, as reported by Rolling Stone.

We will continue updating this list as Netflix cancels more shows throughout the year.





Reference