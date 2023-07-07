The highly anticipated app Threads, often referred to as the text version of Instagram, has been launched and is now available in over 100 countries. Despite some initial technical issues, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that 30 million people had already signed up within a few hours of its release. The platform has also attracted several high-profile users and corporate accounts, including Oprah, Shakira, and Gordon Ramsay, as well as Taco Bell, Netflix, and the Washington Post. Threads aims to provide a new space for real-time updates and public conversations, attracting those seeking alternatives to Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s controversial ownership. However, the app has raised concerns over data privacy and is currently not available in the European Union. Here’s a comprehensive guide to using Threads:

1. How can I use Threads?

Threads is now available for download on Apple and Google Android app stores in more than 100 countries. Existing Instagram users can easily log into Threads using their Instagram account. Your username and verification status will be carried over, but there are options to customize other aspects of your profile. It is crucial to be cautious when considering account deletion, as deactivating your Threads profile can only be done by deleting your Instagram account.

2. Can I use Threads if I don’t have an Instagram account?

Currently, only Instagram users can create Threads accounts. If you wish to access Threads, you must first sign up for an Instagram account. While some may find this requirement inconvenient, industry experts believe that integrating Threads with Instagram was a shrewd move by Meta. The curiosity generated by Instagram users receiving alerts about their followers joining Threads led to more than 10 million sign-ups within the first seven hours of its launch. However, the app’s long-term success depends on maintaining momentum and capturing user attention beyond the initial hype.

3. How is Threads similar to Twitter?

Threads offers a microblogging experience similar to Twitter. Users can repost, reply to, or quote threads. They can also view the number of likes and replies a post has received. Unlike Twitter, Threads allows up to 500 characters for each post, compared to Twitter’s 280-character limit. Additionally, Threads supports links, photos, and videos up to five minutes long. Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, emphasized the importance of creating a friendly environment within the app, setting it apart from Twitter.

4. Is Twitter planning legal action against Meta?

Twitter has reportedly threatened Meta with legal action over Threads, accusing the company of unlawfully using their trade secrets and intellectual property. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone responded, denying the claim that former Twitter employees were involved in the creation of Threads. Although Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has not made any public statements regarding legal action, she indirectly referenced the launch of Threads in a tweet, highlighting that the Twitter community cannot be duplicated.

5. Hasn’t this been done before?

The similarities between Threads and Twitter suggest that Meta is directly challenging Twitter’s dominance. Twitter has faced criticism due to unpopular changes implemented since Elon Musk acquired the platform. As a result, users and advertisers have been exploring alternatives to Twitter. Threads is the latest addition to a growing list of Twitter rivals, including Bluesky, Mastodon, and Spill.

6. How does Threads moderate content?

Threads will implement the same safety measures used on Instagram, including enforcing community guidelines and providing tools to control mentions and replies. Similar to Instagram, Threads also displays content warnings for searches related to conspiracy theories and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

7. What are the privacy concerns?

According to the App Store’s data privacy disclosure, Threads has the potential to collect various personal information, including health, financial, contact details, browsing history, location data, purchases, and sensitive information. Notably, Threads is currently unavailable in the European Union, which has stringent data privacy regulations. Meta has cited regulatory uncertainty as the reason for postponing a European launch.

8. What does the future hold for Threads?

While the success of Threads is not guaranteed, industry experts believe it poses a significant challenge to Twitter. Meta has a history of launching standalone apps that were later shut down, but Threads could prove to be a worthy rival due to its combination of Twitter-style features and the familiar look and feel of Instagram. User feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the app’s future, and Meta acknowledges that there are still many features missing, such as hashtags and direct messaging. The company aims to improve Threads over time and provide users with a valuable and engaging experience.

