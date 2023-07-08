All You Need to Know: UFC 290 – Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez: Latest Updates, Schedule, Fight Card, Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and More

UFC president Dana White has expressed his support for Alexander Volkanovski’s quest to become the first male fighter in UFC history to defend two titles simultaneously. Volkanovski will face Yair Rodriguez for the featherweight title at UFC 290, and White believes he has the potential to join the elite group of dual-champs that includes Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo. While White typically prefers fighters to focus on one weight class, he acknowledges Volkanovski’s dominance and is open to him moving between divisions. In his last fight, Volkanovski showcased his skills and many believed he deserved the victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 290:

– UFC 290 is scheduled for Sunday, July 9, with the main card starting at 12pm AEST. The early prelims will begin at 8am AEST, followed by the prelims at 10am EST.

– The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

– Wide World of Sports will provide a live blog with highlights and updates on the morning of the event. Additionally, the card will be broadcasted in pubs across Australia. Alternatively, fans can watch the event through Foxtel’s Main Event channel or the Kayo Sports app for $59.95 via pay-per-view.

– In addition to the Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez featherweight title fight, the main card includes other exciting matchups such as Moreno vs. Pantoja for the flyweight title, Whittaker vs. Du Plessis in a middleweight bout, Turner vs. Hooker in a lightweight bout, and Nickal vs. Woodburn in a middleweight bout.

– The preliminary card features Lawler vs. Price in a welterweight bout, Della Maddalena vs. Harrell in a welterweight bout, Jauregui vs. Gomes in a women’s strawweight bout, and Crute vs. Menifield in a light heavyweight bout.

– The early prelims include Taira vs. Chairez in a catchweight bout, Petrino vs. Prachnio in a light heavyweight bout, Saaiman vs. Mitchell in a bantamweight bout, Ross vs. Aguilar in a flyweight bout, and Kirk vs. Ribovics in a lightweight bout.

For the latest breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter! Check out Tim Tszyu's remarkable boxing career, including his mother's heartwarming act of compassion towards his defeated opponent after a brutal knockout.





