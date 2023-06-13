‘Allegations suggest that Queen Camilla’s disruptive protocol break left guests feeling uneasy’

On Sunday, Queen Camilla, who is 75 years old, was thrilled to see many of her close friends at the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival. Some of the individuals whom she greeted included distinguished actresses Dame Judi Dench and Dame Joanna Lumley, as well as writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth. They all showed their respect for the Queen by bowing or curtsying before her. However, as Camilla has a friendly relationship with them, she leaned in for a quick peck on their cheeks, interrupting their bows and curtseys.

Judi James, a professional body language expert, explained to Express.co.uk why Camilla’s behavior appeared somewhat “awkward.” “Greeting rituals, especially royal ones, require some etiquette rules to avoid such awkwardness,” James stated. “It appears that Camilla wants to maintain the ‘closeness grading’ rituals she used to practice before she became Queen, where close friends may receive an informal kiss on the cheek and others a handshake. But this is not an appropriate option for a Queen, as it can leave guests or hosts feeling uncomfortable and alienate those who are not in the ‘inner circle.'”

Judi’s recommendation is that Queen Camilla should be transparent about her protocols when greeting friends publicly to avoid such confusion. “As Queen, Camilla should use announcement gestures to clearly communicate her intentions and send prior notes to anyone she wants to meet to prepare them to reciprocate,” she advised.

Judi analyzed the video of Camilla greeting her friends and highlighted the confusion that ensued. “The first greeting with the host went smoothly as he bowed right away and Camilla offered her hand for a handshake,” she said. “But after that, it became chaotic. The second host extended his hand to Camilla for a handshake, but she had her bag in that hand and instead raised her left hand for a cheek kiss. When she approached Judi Dench, Camilla’s desire to be both Queen and friend caused more confusion, raising her hand for a kiss while already conversing with Judi, causing her to curtsy before offering both hands for a cheek kiss.”

“Gyles Brandreth threw more complications into the mix by attempting to kiss Camilla’s left cheek first, after which the pair held hands to suggest a close friendship,” Judi continued. “Finally, Judi may have asked Brandreth for a ‘high-five’ after Camilla left, which could be a reference to the confusing royal protocol.”





