Alleged Feud Emerges Between Tim Sheens and Scott Fulton Over Tommy Talau’s Future

A recent comment made by Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens suggests that there may be some issues between him and the club’s head of recruitment, Scott Fulton. This speculation has been ongoing since Fulton was appointed without consulting Sheens and assistant coach Benji Marshall. During the Tigers’ loss to Cronulla, centre Tommy Talau scored one of the team’s two tries, but there are rumors circulating that he may be leaving the club.

When asked about Talau’s contract status after the match, Sheens replied, “I have no knowledge of what’s happening at the moment.” This response speaks volumes about the situation.

Fulton’s appointment earlier this year caused some raised eyebrows, as he replaced Warren McDonnell in the role. McDonnell was a prerequisite for Sheens accepting his position as the Tigers’ director of rugby league in 2021.

Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis defended Fulton’s appointment, stating, “I believe there won’t be any concerns or issues with this wonderful addition to our football department, despite some suggesting otherwise. Everyone employed by the Wests Tigers is dedicated to furthering the club’s interests. The opportunity to hire Scott was presented to the board, and after careful consideration, we believe it is in the best interest of the Wests Tigers. He will work alongside our current resources and greatly enhance our recruitment program.”

