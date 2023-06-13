alleged to conceal student suicide attempts citing GDPR

Universities are facing criticism for using data protection regulations as an excuse for not informing parents about their child’s suicide attempts. This issue was brought up in a debate about the possibility of establishing a legal duty of care for students in higher education. During the Westminster Hall debate, Members of Parliament heard numerous examples of “appalling” behavior by some universities that showed a lack of concern for their students’ well-being. Some universities were accused of communicating via email to their students that they would have to leave, awarding zero marks without an explanation, and not calling emergency contact numbers during times of crisis.

MPs were given a shocking account of Mared Foulkes, who was studying pharmaceuticals at Cardiff University when she received an automated email from the university. It notified her about her exam results and that she had failed, just hours before her death. Other universities were accused of disclosing the deaths of students before families could inform their wider circle of relatives and deleting student records before any coroner’s inquest.

This debate was triggered by a petition started in October 2022 by a group of bereaved parents whose children killed themselves while at university. The petition aimed to establish a legal duty of care for students in higher education and collected over 128,000 signatures. The families, including the parents of Natasha Abrahart, who killed herself while studying physics at the University of Bristol, believe that universities owe a statutory duty to exercise reasonable care and skill when teaching students and providing support services.

It was revealed during the debate that between 2017 and 2020, 202 male students and 117 female students died by suicide, although the suicide rate among students remains lower than that of the general population. Although some universities have improved their services, mental health support for students varies across the sector.

The government responded to the petition by stating that higher education providers already have a general duty of care not to cause harm to their students through their own actions, and further legislation would be “disproportionate.” However, Nick Fletcher, Conservative MP for Don Valley, argued that universities must prioritize safeguarding over GDPR and that a legal duty of care is necessary. Meanwhile, Prof Steve West, vice-chancellor of the University of the West of England Bristol and president of Universities UK, believes that a proposed statutory duty of care is not the best approach to support students.

If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time, seek help from resources such as Papyrus in the UK, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US, and Lifeline in Australia.





