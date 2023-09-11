Alpine Eagle 41 XPS by Chopard showcases timeless elegance and bold innovations

Its optimal proportions and textured “Monte Rosa Pink” dial endow this model with undeniable elegance and distinction; while its finishes, reflecting the highest Haute Horlogerie standards, have earned it recognition by the coveted Poinçon de Genève.

Inspired by a historic Chopard model reinterpreted by three generations of men from the Scheufele family, the Alpine Eagle collection has been constantly enriched by new achievements since its launch. The latest of these is a signature movement from Chopard Manufacture, developed thanks to the watchmaking expertise steadily acquired by its workshops since 1996 – and to which the introduction of the L.U.C 96.40-L movement with small seconds indication within a watch in the Alpine Eagle collection bears vibrant testimony.

Greatly appreciated by watch enthusiasts, the small seconds display made its collection debut with the 2022 release of the Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon model. It now once again embodies the horological roots of this collection comprising timepieces powered by in-house movements with chronometer-certified precision, meticulously decorated and equipped with key innovations from the Manufacture, such as the gold micro-rotor and Chopard Twin technology.

With the Alpine Eagle 41 XPS, Chopard orchestrates an encounter between the finest Chopard Manufacture movements and the sporty elegance of the Alpine Eagle collection.

A precision-certified movement

The main immediately identifiable characteristic of the L.U.C 96.40-L movement is its extreme thinness: resulting from the development of the first Chopard Manufacture calibre (the L.U.C 96.01-L presented in 1997), it measures just 3.30 mm thick. To facilitate precise time-setting, it is equipped with a stop-seconds function. It also features a swan’s neck enabling finer adjustment of the oscillating frequency – and thus the rate of the watch – by helping to modify the active hairspring length. In addition to its technical interest, the swan’s neck endows the calibre with a more elaborate aesthetic.

The precision of this movement, which also powers a small seconds dial display, is certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute, as evidenced by the “Chronometer” inscription on the dial below the logo. This demand for accuracy embedded in the DNA of Swiss watchmaking lies at the very core of the philosophy upheld by Karl-Friedrich Scheufele (Co-President of the Maison) and drives the entire creative process of the Manufacture.

Thanks to its two stacked barrels based on Chopard Twin technology, the L.U.C 96.40-L movement guarantees a 65-hour power reserve, and its automatic winding system operates via a 22-carat gold off-centre micro-rotor whose density contributes to the movement’s slenderness. Recalling the attention to detail cultivated by the artisans of emotions, each bridge is adorned with a Côtes de Genève motif and all other movement components are finished in compliance with the Poinçon de Genève criteria.

Sophisticated aesthetics

The thin movement has contributed to optimising the proportions of the Alpine Eagle 41 XPS watch: the case is only 8 mm thick, while the sides and bezel have been trimmed compared to a classic Alpine Eagle Large model, resulting in a wider dial.

These well balanced proportions that have always characterised the collection imbue this timepiece with a gracefully elegant appearance.

Drawing inspiration from the power of Nature, the Alpine Eagle collection clearly reflects Chopard’s creative richness and visionary spirit. The Alpine Eagle 41 XPS remains true to this aesthetic: a round case with stylised flanks, a crown engraved with a compass rose, a bezel with eight functional screws set at a tangent, a stamped dial with intense colours, luminescent indications and an eminently wearable metal bracelet.

Lucent Steel™: an innovative metal

Demonstrating Chopard’s commitment to the use of raw materials combining performance and responsible origins, the Alpine Eagle 41 XPS timepiece is made of Lucent Steel™, an innovative alloy composed of 80% recycled materials, developed by Chopard for its anti-allergenic virtues, its robustness and its incomparable brilliance achieved through a meticulous recasting process.

An unprecedented “Monte Rosa Pink” dial colour

The dial is textured on a brass base according to a pattern inspired by the eagle’s iris. It is adorned with gold hands, enhanced with Grade X1 Super-LumiNova® – which is 60% more luminous than traditional LumiNova and more resistant to ageing.

A new colour is making its debut on the dial of this new model: like Aletsch Blue, Bernina Grey or Pink Dawn, “Monte Rosa Pink” is inspired by the palette of natural colours composing the beauty of the Alpine landscape. This novel hue that is sure to stoke the desire of collectors, evokes the pinkish shimmer after which the second highest mountain range in the Alps is named.

The Dufourspitze/Punta Dufour located there is also the highest Swiss peak.

Poinçon de Genève: a guarantee of fine craftsmanship

Vertically integrated throughout its production process, Chopard makes and assembles all the components of its Alpine Eagle collection in-house, from movement to case to bracelet.

The entire timepiece is thus certified by the Poinçon de Genève quality hallmark. The latter guarantees the impeccable quality and smooth functioning of the timepieces assembled in the Canton. Stamped on the back of the watch and on the main movement bridge, it represents the coat-of-arms of the city of Geneva composed of a gold key and above all an eagle: a symbol recalling the original inspiration for the Alpine Eagle collection.

After the Alpine Eagle Flying Tourbillon, the Alpine Eagle 41 XPS is the second watch in the collection to earn recognition by this prestigious label of excellence.

Technical details

Alpine Eagle 41 XPS

in Lucent Steel™

–

Case:

Lucent Steel™

Total diameter 41.00 mm

Thickness 8 mm

Water resistance 100 metres

Lucent Steel™ crown

with compass rose 6.65 mm

Vertical satin-brushed case middle with polished bevels

Lucent Steel™ bezel with eight screws set at a tangent

Glare-proofed sapphire crystal

Exhibition case-back with glare-proofed sapphire crystal

–

Movement:

Mechanical with automatic winding L.U.C 96.40-L

via an engraved 22-carat yellow gold micro-rotor

Number of components 176

Total diameter 27.40 mm

Thickness 3.30 mm

Number of jewels 29

Frequency 28,800 vph (4 Hz)

Power reserve 65 hours

Two stacked barrels – Chopard Twin technology

Bridges adorned with Côtes de Genève motif

Annular balance

Swan’s-neck index-assembly

Balance-spring with Phillips terminal curve

Chronometer-certified (COSC)

Poinçon de Genève quality hallmark

–

Dial and hands:

Dial featuring a Monte Rosa Pink colour achieved by galvanic treatment, made of brass stamped with a radiating pattern inspired by the iris of an eagle

Applied white gold hour-markers and numerals enhanced with Grade X1 Super-LumiNova®

White gold baton-type hours and minutes hands enhanced with Grade X1 Super-LumiNova®

White gold baton-type small seconds hand enhanced with white lacquer

Black transfers

–

Functions:

Central display of the hours and minutes

Small seconds at 6 o’clock

Stop-seconds function

–

Bracelet and clasp:

Lucent Steel™ tapering bracelet with satin-brushed wide link and sides, polished central cap

Lucent Steel™ triple folding clasp with safety pushers

Ref. 298623-3001 – in Lucent Steel™ with Monte Rosa Pink dial