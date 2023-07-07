Altered Lady Gaga Photo Used in Social Media Posts to Fabricate Political Endorsement

Quick Take

Lady Gaga actively campaigned for Joe Biden during the 2020 election and even performed at his inauguration. However, there are false viral social media posts circulating that have manipulated a photo to make it seem like Lady Gaga is endorsing Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race. It is important to note that Lady Gaga has not publicly endorsed any candidate for the 2024 election.

The well-known performer, Lady Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has had a longstanding connection with President Joe Biden that began before his presidency.

On October 31, 2020, Lady Gaga tweeted a video in which she endorsed Joe Biden for president and also had the opportunity to perform the national anthem at his inauguration on January 20, 2021.

However, recent viral posts on Twitter and Instagram have used manipulated images, along with a fabricated Truth Social post, to falsely claim that Lady Gaga is endorsing Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race.

These posts depict Lady Gaga standing behind a “Trump 2024” sign, accompanied by the text: “I am proud to announce my endorsement of Donald J. Trump for President of the United States! America is struggling, and we need someone who knows what they’re doing to help us back up.”

It is worth mentioning that the photo used in these posts was actually taken at a rally for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 2, 2020. The photo shows Lady Gaga at a podium with a “Biden-Harris” sign.

During her speech at the Biden rally, Lady Gaga urged voters not to support Trump. She stated, “Everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers, or wives by any part of their bodies… Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.”

Lady Gaga and Biden have previously collaborated on the White House initiative called “It’s On Us,” aimed at combating sexual assault on college campuses. Biden even introduced Lady Gaga at the 2016 Academy Awards to raise awareness about the fight against sexual assault.

It is worth noting that Lady Gaga’s appearance at the Biden rally in 2020 drew criticism from Trump. During his own Pennsylvania rally in 2020, Trump stated, “Lady Gaga is not too good. … I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga.”

Therefore, it is evident that Lady Gaga and Trump have not been politically aligned.

We could not find any evidence to support the claim that Lady Gaga has endorsed any candidate for the 2024 election at this time.

However, it is important to mention that on April 13, Biden appointed Lady Gaga to be co-chair of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org is one of several organizations working with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. Our previous stories can be found here. Facebook has no control over our editorial content.

