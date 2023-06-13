Amanda Gorman’s Poem Was Restricted at a Florida School, But Not Banned

A poem by Amanda Gorman, which she recited during the 2021 presidential inauguration, was restricted in a K-8 school in Florida following a complaint from a parent. However, social media posts falsely claimed that the book was banned in all elementary schools in Miami-Dade County. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed bills that have been criticized by the NAACP and the Human Rights Campaign for limiting diversity programs and discussions about sexuality and gender identity in schools. He also signed a law prohibiting critical race theory from being taught in Florida schools, which critics claim will limit the teaching of Black history. Recently, about 570 books have been banned or restricted in Florida. The NAACP has also issued a travel advisory for Florida. In this particular case, the poem was not banned, but access to it was restricted only for elementary school students in one school in Miami-Dade County. The poem was moved to a shelf reserved for upper-grade students in the school library. The other books mentioned in the complaint were also restricted for K-5 and were available to students in grades 6-8.





