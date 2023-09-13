Amazon leggings are being hailed as ‘far better quality than Sweaty Betty and Lululemon’

Amazon’s fashion range has expanded in recent months, and stylish shoppers can now choose from a huge range of items, from workwear to sports clothing.

Shoppers have been flocking to Amazon for their activewear pieces, with many discovering affordable yet high quality items. A pair of leggings are gaining positive feedback from shoppers, with over 18,000 reviews. The stylish and stretchy leggings cost £19.99, and are being compared to high-end activewear brands that cost up to four times the price. Buy: Ewedoos Gym Leggings (£19.99)

The leggings come in a choice of seven colours, and help to sculpt the figure, with tummy control to flatten the stomach while supporting and streamlining the body for exercise. While the leggings are designed to be used at the gym, they’re also handy for walks and travel, as the high elastance content makes them stretchy, comfortable and mould to the body. The convenient design also features inner and outer pockets, which are useful for storing keys, phone and other essentials when going on a run or to a class. Some of the reviews mention that the leggings can ride down, so it could help to size down to ensure a tight and supportive fit.

Shoppers are leaving their feedback on the leggings, with some calling them ‘very comfy’. A.Montgomery said: ”I love these pants. They are far better quality than my Sweaty Betty and Lululemon ones – and a fraction of the price. Good quality fabric, flattering and great for all activities. Highly recommended.” Ethel commented: ”I wasn’t hopeful that I would fit into these, being a big girl, but I was pleasantly surprised. Very good quality, lovely feel material which is stretchy & comfortable, not see-through, and they look good. I bought them for yoga classes & they are supportive but not restrictive. They have side thigh pockets which are large enough for a smartphone & a small pocket on the waistband. They wash & dry well. I would recommend them and would buy them again.” Judilea also added: ”These leggings are very comfy, the material is soft and the pockets are great. I decided to order a large from looking at the reviews and size chart, I’m a UK 14 and 6 months PP so have no waist currently. Should have gone a size down as they slip down a lot.”





Reference