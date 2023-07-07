Amazon Prime Members Can Get the New Diablo 4 Armor Bundle for Free

Amazon has recently announced that players of Diablo 4 who are members of Prime Gaming will have the opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game items for free. As part of the July release, players can claim the Brackish Fetch Mount Armor Bundle, which includes the following items:

– Scales of the Dead Sea: A majestic mount armor

– Dead Sea Vessel: A trophy mount

– Mariner Will: Another trophy mount

To obtain the bundle, players must first complete the first three acts of the main campaign and reach Kyovashad. They will then need to speak with Donan and complete the “Donan’s Favour” quest, which will unlock their mount. Once unlocked, players can visit the Stable Master to customize their horse with cosmetic items, such as the Brackish Fetch Mount Armor. For more detailed instructions on how to unlock a mount in Diablo 4, we recommend checking out our comprehensive mount guide.

It’s important to note that Amazon is not only offering exclusive Diablo 4 loot this month. From July 6 to July 27, Prime Gaming members can also download a selection of free games, including Cook, Serve, Delicious 3, Nairi: Tower of Shirin, Wytchwood, and Lunar Axe.

For additional news and updates on Diablo 4, be sure to read our article on the latest patch that improves the availability of super-rare unique items, as well as our comprehensive guide to Season 1, which covers details about the battle pass and character resets. Furthermore, we have an insightful interview discussing the Season of the Malignant.

Please note that the products mentioned in this article were chosen independently by our editors. If you decide to make a purchase through the links provided, GameSpot may receive a portion of the revenue.





