AMD Reveals Detailed Info on Next-Generation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud Release

AMD, during the Data Center and AI Technology Premiere, has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and unveiled the next generation of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances that are powered by the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. According to David Brown, the Vice President of Amazon EC2 at AWS, the combination of the performance of 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with the AWS Nitro System advances cloud technology, which allows customers to do more with better performance on even more Amazon EC2 instances. The new Amazon EC2 M7a instances using 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are now available in the preview stage. Amazon revealed EC2 M7a instances also offer new processor capabilities such as AVX3-512, VNNI, and BFloat16, which enables customers to get up to 50% more compute performance than M6a instances and bring an even broader range of workloads to AWS.

AMD has been working with AWS since 2018 and provides more than 100 EPYC processor-based instances for general purpose, compute optimized, memory optimized, and high-performance computing workloads to customers such as DNT, Sprinklr, and TrueCar, all of whom have benefited from significant cost and cloud utilization optimization with AMD based Amazon EC2 instances. Meanwhile, AMD has announced the products, strategy, and ecosystem partners that will shape the future of computing, highlighting the next phase of data center innovation. AMD was joined on stage by executives from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Citadel, Hugging Face, Meta, Microsoft Azure, and PyTorch to showcase the technological partnerships with industry leaders to bring the next generation of high-performance CPU and AI accelerator solutions to the market.





