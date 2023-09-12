Amy Dowden broke down in tears to Strictly bosses over concern she was being ‘selfish’ | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

It is not long until the new series of Strictly Come Dancing lands on our television screens, but this year one professional dancer will not be taking to the dance floor after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Welsh dancer Amy Dowden revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with aggressive stage three cancer and will not be taking part in the upcoming series.

In a new interview, the 32-year old star opened up about joining the dancing competition and how she was first scouted.

She revealed that when she was offered the job by BBC bosses, there was a huge choice as she was on the verge of competing in a major dance competition with her husband.

Speaking to this week’s Radio Times, Amy exclaimed: “It was the hardest decision. To be selfish and take that away from Ben, or lose that massive dream of Strictly Come Dancing? I remember just being in tears with the producers.”