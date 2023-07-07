An analysis of the most recent photocatalysts based on metal sulfide heterojunctions

A comprehensive review on metal sulfide-based heterojunction photocatalysts presents the latest advancements in the design, applications, and in-situ characterization techniques of heterojunction. Credit: Chinese Journal of Catalysis



Since the Industrial Revolution, the global economy has experienced rapid development, which is closely tied to the exploitation of natural energy resources. However, this economic growth has led to the gradual depletion of energy resources and an increasingly serious environmental pollution problem. Photocatalytic technology offers a green and pollution-free solution that aligns with sustainable development principles. It not only enables the production of new types of energy but also facilitates environmental remediation.





Metal sulfides, known for their strong reducibility, are considered one of the most promising semiconductor photocatalysts in energy and environmental-remediation applications. However, most metal sulfides face challenges in their photocatalytic performance, such as poor stability and significant charge carrier recombination. To overcome these limitations, researchers have explored the fabrication of metal sulfide-based heterojunctions as an effective strategy.

A recent research review article published in the Chinese Journal of Catalysis by Prof. Kai Dai and his team from Huaibei Normal University in China provides a comprehensive summary of the advantages and drawbacks of metal sulfides in the field of photocatalysis. The authors also discuss the role of heterojunctions in enhancing the performance of metal sulfides.

The review delves into various synthesis methods for metal sulfide-based heterojunction photocatalysts, including hydrothermal synthesis, ion exchange, electrospinning, and in-situ photochemical deposition. Additionally, the authors categorize the types of metal sulfide heterojunctions based on electron transfer pathways, such as Schottky junctions, type II, Z-scheme, and S-scheme heterojunctions.

The authors also provide an extensive overview of the applications of metal sulfide heterostructure photocatalysts, with a particular focus on achieving simultaneous desired redox reactions through the efficient utilization of electron-hole pairs. Furthermore, the review emphasizes the importance of in-situ characterization techniques in elucidating the mechanisms of heterojunction photocatalysts.

More information: Haibo Zhang et al, Metal-sulfide-based heterojunction photocatalysts: Principles, impact, applications, and in-situ characterization, Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(23)64444-4

