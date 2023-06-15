An excellent sidescrolling surprise: The Lost Crown

Master Time with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

The beloved Prince of Persia franchise is making a come back with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an Ubisoft Montpellier project that takes the series back to its 2D roots. While the Sands of Time remake is still in development, this new iteration of the game pays homage to the original foundation of the series and introduces a new character named Sargon. As a member of an elite warrior group, Sargon is on a quest to find the kidnapped Prince Ghassan. But, does the game live up to its promise?

The Lost Crown is a 2D search-action, Metroidvania-style game offering plenty of running, jumping, parrying, dodging spikes, and fighting undead soldiers. The game allows players to wall-jump, slide around, dash, and move around at a decent speed, making navigation a satisfying experience that is sure to please fans of the genre.

Ubisoft Montpellier’s legacy in 2D action with Rayman Origins and Legends comes to the forefront in The Lost Crown. Players can experiment with combining movement abilities to effortlessly maneuver through the level while bashing enemies. There is a basic attack that players can chain together into a combo, hold to charge up for a knockback, or execute special attacks using a fighting game-like meter.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown introduces a parry mechanic that rewards players for parrying normal enemy attacks by building meter and opening up combo opportunities, while red attacks cannot be parried. Yellow flashes open up a special parry, allowing Sargon to execute a special execution move with a cut-in and animation. The game also features animation cancelling and little optimizations, making it a platforming and action-packed game.

Screenshot via Ubisoft

What sets Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown apart is the ability to time-warp. Sargon can leave a static image and warp back to it, allowing for “save my skin” moments, getting around enemy defenses, setting up interesting combos, or dodging attacks. The game’s character progression system gets further enhanced when exploring and collecting gems that players can trade to a merchant for amulet charms. Players can choose different amulets that enhance Sargon’s abilities in different ways, allowing him to fire three arrows instead of one or adding extra attacks to his basic combo string.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown features an impressive boss battle with a massive chimaera, who has a pretty hefty arsenal of attacks, posing a great challenge. Players must use all their tools to dodge attacks and time their strikes, carefully managing their meter. Landing a good parry and getting a solid combo in is rewarding, and eventually bringing down the boss is even better.

Screenshot via Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to launch on January 18, 2024, and has all the makings of being a fan favorite. It’s a winning combination of a solid franchise and talented studio, and offers a unique and fun experience that fans of the genre are sure to love.