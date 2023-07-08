An Exciting Platform for Enhanced Electrocatalytic Nitrogen Reduction Reaction

Scientists from Beihang University demonstrate hexagonal MBenes-supported single atom catalysts for efficient nitrogen reduction to ammonia. Credit: Ya Gao, Beihang University



A team of Chinese scientists from Beihang University has recently published groundbreaking research in the field of energy materials. They have demonstrated the effectiveness of hexagonal MBenes-supported single atom catalysts for nitrogen reduction to ammonia, a process crucial for sustainable energy production. This discovery holds immense potential for revolutionizing electrocatalysis in the future.





“In 2017, we introduced a new class of 2D transition metal borides called MBenes, which are similar to MXenes in structure and properties,” explains Professor Zhimei Sun, a key author of the study and a renowned expert in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Beihang University. “Since then, MBenes have been extensively studied as catalysts or substrates in various reactions, such as HER, ORR/OER, NRR, and CO2RR. However, the exploration of their electrocatalytic performance, particularly in the case of hexagonal MBenes (h-MBenes), has been largely overlooked until now.”

MBenes possess several advantageous characteristics that make them highly desirable as catalysts, including excellent electrical conductivity, mechanical properties, and electronic properties. Some researchers have even speculated that certain MBenes with hexagonal phases could be more stable than their orthorhombic counterparts.

“In fact, the potential exfoliation and exceptional thermal stability of hexagonal Zr2B2 and Hf2B2 have been previously verified. Additionally, they exhibit remarkable metallic conductivity, ensuring efficient electron transfer. Moreover, Zr2B2 has demonstrated great potential for electrochemical energy storage and conversion, thanks to its high theoretical capacity and low migration energy barriers for Li+/Na+.”

However, one of the challenges in using MBenes as electrocatalysts is the lack of active sites and effective charge centers, which hinders the activation of reactants. To address this issue, the researchers turned to single atom catalysts (SACs) as a potential solution. SACs have shown enhanced reactivity and selectivity towards specific products and offer an unprecedented opportunity for the development of electrocatalysts.

Given the exceptional physical and chemical properties of MBenes, they serve as ideal substrates for SACs. The team led by Professor Sun systematically investigated the electrocatalytic performance of hexagonal Zr2B2 and Hf2B2 as nitrogen reduction reaction (NRR) electrocatalysts. They discovered that h-Zr(Hf)2B2O2 exhibited remarkable NRR activity, surpassing traditional catalysts like stepped Ru (0001) surface.

“Based on our proposed screening criteria, we identified 16 potential candidates out of 50 systems. Among them, h-Zr2B2O2-Cr stood out with high selectivity to NRR and an ultra-low limiting potential of -0.10 V. The catalytic performance can be attributed to the synergistic effect between the single atom and the substrate. Furthermore, we have developed a composition descriptor based on the inherent characteristics of the catalysts, which can better predict their performance,” explains Professor Sun.

This groundbreaking research not only offers efficient NRR electrocatalysts but also opens up new possibilities for harnessing the potential of h-MBenes. The study serves as a starting point for further experimental and theoretical exploration of this novel 2D material.

More information:

Ya Gao et al, Hexagonal MBenes-Supported Single Atom as Electrocatalysts for the Nitrogen Reduction Reaction, Energy Material Advances (2023). DOI: 10.34133/energymatadv.0039

Provided by Beijing Institute of Technology Press Co., Ltd