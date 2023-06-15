An Overhaul of Steam’s Notifications, UI Elements, and In-Game Overlay

Valve has finally released a major update to its Steam desktop client and it comes packed with a range of improvements. The company has incorporated many of the features that were being tested in the app’s beta channel, including updated fonts and menus, a redesigned notification system, and a revamped in-game overlay. Moreover, Valve states that it has rebuilt the platform with an all-new framework that is designed to support simultaneous feature deployment across all versions of Steam.

One of the noteworthy advancements is the enhanced in-game overlay, which is now available on the desktop and Steam Deck. The updated overlay has a new interface, versatile toolbar, and a sync-enabled notes tool that supports PCs. Thanks to the new framework, the notes and other windows on the in-game interface can be “pinned” and kept visible during gameplay.

Valve also claims to have refined the notifications interface. The new in-app notifications icon shows only the most recent and pertinent notifications and prompts users to click through to see a full historical view. The new update also brings other minor improvements, including updated dialog text, new fonts, and refined colors.

Valve claims that it has made significant improvements under the hood as well. The company has enabled hardware acceleration for Mac and Linux users, which offers a smoother experience on all platforms. Moreover, the new update may be the end of the legacy Steam Big Picture mode as a command line option has been removed.

The new Steam Client update is available for download now. For more details, read the full patch notes on the company’s website.

