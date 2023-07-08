Analysis Reveals Canada’s Global-scale 5G Availability Sheds Light on Room for Improvement

Canada embraced 5G technology three years ago, but its availability to Canadian users is still limited, averaging around 10%.

According to the June 2023 report by Opensignal on global 5G experience, Canada is positioned in the middle among its North American counterparts. Mexico had 5G access only 7.5% of the time, while the United States had a 31% availability rate based on data collected by Opensignal from March 1st to May 29th, 2023.

In Canada, the average 5G download speed in June reached 144Mbps. Although Canada falls behind South Korea, which boasts an average speed of 432Mbps, it surpasses the U.S., whose average speed is 138Mbps. Mexico recorded an average 5G download speed of 188.5Mbps.

Opensignal analyst Ian Fogg noted that “The 5G experience continues to evolve. More markets are launching 5G. More spectrum is becoming available, and that additional spectrum is boosting capacity and improving users’ experience with faster speeds and a better video and gaming experience.”

Canada also ranks well in 5G video and gaming experiences. It received a score of 75.5 in the video experience category, while the U.S. scored 66, and Mexico scored 69.3.

For gaming experience, Canada achieved a score of 83.4, making it the highest-rated market in the Americas.

In comparison, the U.S. scored 76.5, and Mexico scored 75.4.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Opensignal