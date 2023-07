Apple is currently preparing for the start of mass production of the iPhone 15 series in August, according to Jeff Pu from Haitong International Tech Research. Pu, an analyst, predicts that Apple will produce a staggering 84 million units of the iPhone 15 by the end of 2023. This represents a significant 12 percent increase compared to the number of iPhone 14 devices manufactured during the same period last year.

According to Pu’s projections, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a higher initial price than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently priced at $1,099 in the United States and €1,449 in Europe. However, specific pricing details for the iPhone 15 Pro Max have not been disclosed.

In addition, Jeff Pu suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature exclusive enhancements not found in the iPhone 15 Pro. One such enhancement is a periscope lens, designed to improve the telephoto camera capabilities and provide extended optical zoom functionality.

Apple is said to be making significant advancements in improving the battery life of its next-generation devices. Rumors indicate that the iPhone 15 series will receive a remarkable battery boost, with battery units expected to be up to 18 percent larger than their predecessors.

According to an alleged Foxconn worker who shared information with ITHome, the 2023 iPhones will receive a substantial battery upgrade, with specific battery capacities listed.

Reportedly, the supposed battery capacities of the upcoming iPhone 15 models will see a significant increase. The iPhone 15 is expected to have a 3,877mAh battery, while rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Plus will come with a larger 4,912mAh battery.