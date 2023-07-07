Analyst Shares Worries about the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Leaks an Interesting Detail about the iPhone 16

Surprisingly unsurprising news has surfaced regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max—the device could potentially be pricier than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This revelation comes from analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, as reported by MacRumors. While the report lacks specific details, it is worth noting that Pu had previously predicted price increases for both Pro models, making it significant that he now singles out the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the potential culprit for the spike in price.

If the iPhone 15 Pro Max does indeed experience a price surge that its counterpart, the iPhone 15 Pro, does not, this disparity may be attributed to the rumored inclusion of a periscope camera exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This specialized camera would offer superior zoom capabilities compared to the standard telephoto snapper expected on the iPhone 15 Pro. However, most sources suggest that the periscope camera will not make its debut until the iPhone 16 line.

Pu also shared insights on the iPhone 16 Pro, stating with a “low” probability, as revealed in another research note seen by MacRumors, that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will not feature solid-state volume and mute buttons. Originally rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, reports indicated that technical challenges necessitated postponing this feature. It was subsequently speculated that the iPhone 16 Pro line would incorporate solid-state buttons; however, Pu’s note suggests otherwise. It’s important to remember that these iPhone 16 rumors are still in their infancy and subject to change.

According to Pu’s predictions, mass production for the iPhone 15 series will commence in August, aligning with Apple’s usual timeline and indicating a likely September unveiling.

Meanwhile, all attention is currently focused on the eagerly anticipated iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite the potential price hikes, these devices are poised to become top-tier smartphones and are expected to launch in early to mid-September.