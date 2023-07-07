Analyst Shares Worries about the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Leaks an Interesting Detail about the iPhone 16

Surprisingly unsurprising news has surfaced regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max—the device could potentially be pricier than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This revelation comes from analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities, as reported by MacRumors. While the report lacks specific details, it is worth noting that Pu had previously predicted price increases for both Pro models, making it significant that he now singles out the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the potential culprit for the spike in price.

