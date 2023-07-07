Andrew Johns praises Hudson Young for game-saving play during Raiders’ win, highlights and results of Dragons vs. Raiders, and Ricky Stuart interview: NRL News 2023

State of Origin legend Andrew Johns has commended Hudson Young for his exceptional play during the Raiders’ victory against the Dragons. Despite a second-half fade-out, Young’s tackle on Dragons hooker Jacob Liddle ultimately secured the win for Canberra. With the Raiders holding a slim lead, Young chased down Liddle, dislodging the ball with a strong tackle. Rugby league icons Phil Gould and Paul Gallen also praised Young’s efforts, acknowledging his speed, tenacity, and ability to force turnovers.

The game started off well for Canberra, with Jordan Rapana scoring an easy try within the first ten minutes. The Raiders continued their dominance with Joseph Tapine and Matthew Timoko adding to the scoreline. Mikaele Ravalawa responded for the Dragons, but Matt Frawley extended Canberra’s lead just before halftime. The second half saw both teams finding the try-line, with controversial decisions from the Bunker contributing to the scoreline. Ultimately, Sebastian Kris sealed the victory for the Raiders with a late try.

Following the match, coach Ricky Stuart expressed his frustration with his team’s second-half performance, stating his disappointment and frustration at the team’s inability to maintain their lead. The Dragons also suffered injuries to Ben Murdoch-Masila, Jayden Sullivan, and Paul Turner during the game.

