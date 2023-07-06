Andrew Johns puts pressure on Nicho Hynes following his standout performance: Get the scores, result, and watch video highlights of the Cronulla Sharks vs Wests Tigers match.

League legend Andrew Johns has challenged Sharks player Nicho Hynes to perform in high-pressure games following an impressive performance against the Wests Tigers. Hynes showcased his skills with a try, three try assists, and four goals in the Sharks’ dominant 36-12 victory. Despite being tied with the Panthers for the top spot, Johns believes that Hynes and the team need to prove themselves against stronger opponents. The upcoming matches against the Panthers and Rabbitohs will serve as crucial tests for the Sharks and Hynes. Johns emphasizes the need for Hynes to consistently deliver in big games in order to establish himself as an elite player. The Sharks’ comprehensive win against the Tigers, in which Sione Katoa scored a hat-trick and Siosifa Talakai netted a double, showcased their attacking prowess. However, the Tigers showed resilience after their heavy defeat to the Cowboys in the previous round. The Sharks face a tough challenge against the Warriors in the next round, while the Tigers will clash with the Knights in Newcastle. To stay updated with the latest breaking news and exclusive content, subscribe to our newsletter at Wide World of Sports.





