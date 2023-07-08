Andy Burnham: Despite London’s opinion, Greater Manchester is leading the way in revolutionizing technical education.



O



ne of the greatest strengths of devolution in England is its ability to address long-neglected issues that Westminster has ignored. After winning the right to bring buses back under public control in Greater Manchester, our attention now focuses on the neglected field of technical education, which is highly contested. This presents a significant test of whether Westminster is truly willing to relinquish control.

Schools policy used to be more localized, but with the dominance of Ofsted and academization, it has become highly centralized. Despite greater curriculum autonomy, academies are overseen by the Department for Education rather than being rooted in the local community they serve.

Meanwhile, the university route has become increasingly dominant under both parties. The English baccalaureate (Ebacc) serves as a performance measure for schools, based on the number of students achieving a specific collection of GCSEs deemed “essential to many degrees”. However, there is no comparable measure to gauge how well schools prepare students for technical jobs in the local labor market. This focus on traditional subjects neglects the importance of engineering, business studies, and creative subjects, which are vital for modern, digital economies like Greater Manchester’s.

Greater Manchester’s economy is thriving and predicted to grow faster than the UK’s. A potential risk to this growth is an education system that is not adaptable enough to meet the changing skills demands of potential investors.

Currently, only 36% of students in Greater Manchester achieve the Ebacc, with the same percentage going on to higher education. While this is commendable, it leaves little room for those who do not follow this route. The lack of clear, easily accessible technical education options creates a class divide. As warned by Keir Starmer, a fair society requires an education system that provides equal opportunities for all students.

Our surveys have revealed that 45% of Year 10 pupils in Greater Manchester are considering pursuing a technical education pathway, yet only one in three have received information about these options. This disparity is unfair and comes at a cost to everyone.

To address these challenges, we propose the Greater Manchester baccalaureate (Mbacc), which will sit alongside the Ebacc as part of an integrated technical education system. The Mbacc will retain the core elements of the Ebacc while incorporating subjects valued by local employers, such as engineering and the creative arts.

The Mbacc will guide students towards gateways that lead to well-paid jobs in our economy. It offers a pathway to higher education without the burden of excessive debt. Our approach will be industry-led, with involvement from major companies like GCHQ, the BBC, and the Bank of New York (BNY Mellon).