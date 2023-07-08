Andy Murray nearly in tears as he criticizes Wimbledon umpire for “poor” calls in loss to Tsitsipas

Andy Murray’s potential return to Wimbledon next year remains uncertain as he neither ruled himself in nor ruled himself out. Currently, he finds himself grappling with the ambiguity between being ‘in’ or ‘out’ of the competition.
Continuing his match against world No 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, which was postponed overnight, Murray couldn’t quite muster enough to prevent the 12-year-younger player from turning the tide and securing a 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory. However, a wrong call in the ninth game after the match resumed could have potentially cost Murray the chance to break and serve for the win.
Knowing it was a close call, Murray expressed his frustration at his box and the line judges while unleashing his anger on the turf with his racket after his return, initially called out, at 15-30. It was only during the press conference after his exit that he learned, much to his disappointment, that Hawkeye had actually deemed the shot as good, and he was near tears.
Recalling the moment, Murray said, “That’s obviously frustrating because I remember. It was like a backhand cross-court return, very short. I probably would have won the point.”
When questioned about why he didn’t challenge the umpire’s call, Murray retorted, “I mean, it was right underneath the umpire’s nose. They shouldn’t be missing that, to be honest. If they’re unsure, they should let the player know.”
“It could only have been a couple of meters away. It was such a sharp, sharp angle. I assumed the umpire would have made the right call and the linesperson, I think, called it out.”
“You can obviously argue that not challenging is a mistake on my part, but ultimately, the umpire made a poor call that was right in front of her. Right now, I obviously would prefer if line-calling was done automatically – although I probably prefer having the lines judges on the court; it feels nicer.
“But when mistakes are made in important moments, then obviously as a player, you don’t want that.”
This incident provided the breathing space Tsitsipas needed, allowing him to hold serve, win a tight tie-break, and break Murray early in the fifth set. This paved the way for Tsitsipas to face Djere Laslo of Serbia today.
Amidst his frustrations over another Wimbledon tournament where he played well but didn’t progress far, Murray is uncertain about his future. The pain he experienced in his groin during Thursday night’s match turned out to be a false alarm, and physically, he seemed to be in his best form since his hip problems first emerged.
However, the added torment this year is that Murray misses out on ranking points that could have made future draws easier for him. Murray acknowledged, “Motivation is obviously a big thing. Continually experiencing early losses in tournaments like this doesn’t necessarily help with that.”
“It’s similar, I guess, to last year. I had a long think about things, spoke to my family, and decided to keep going. I don’t plan to stop right now. But it will take a little while to get over this one,” he added.
“Hopefully, I will find the motivation again to keep training, keep pushing, and try to improve. It’s not just about winning the occasional match against top players.
“To make a deep run in these tournaments, you need to string together multiple, consecutive wins. And I haven’t managed to do that yet.”
