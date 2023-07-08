Andy Murray nearly in tears as he criticizes Wimbledon umpire for “poor” calls in loss to Tsitsipas

Andy Murray’s potential return to Wimbledon next year remains uncertain as he neither ruled himself in nor ruled himself out. Currently, he finds himself grappling with the ambiguity between being ‘in’ or ‘out’ of the competition.

Continuing his match against world No 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, which was postponed overnight, Murray couldn’t quite muster enough to prevent the 12-year-younger player from turning the tide and securing a 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory. However, a wrong call in the ninth game after the match resumed could have potentially cost Murray the chance to break and serve for the win.

Knowing it was a close call, Murray expressed his frustration at his box and the line judges while unleashing his anger on the turf with his racket after his return, initially called out, at 15-30. It was only during the press conference after his exit that he learned, much to his disappointment, that Hawkeye had actually deemed the shot as good, and he was near tears.

Recalling the moment, Murray said, “That’s obviously frustrating because I remember. It was like a backhand cross-court return, very short. I probably would have won the point.”

When questioned about why he didn’t challenge the umpire’s call, Murray retorted, “I mean, it was right underneath the umpire’s nose. They shouldn’t be missing that, to be honest. If they’re unsure, they should let the player know.”

“It could only have been a couple of meters away. It was such a sharp, sharp angle. I assumed the umpire would have made the right call and the linesperson, I think, called it out.”