Anker’s MagSafe-compatible MagGo power bank is now just $39.99

The 19.25Wh / 5,000mAh charger can wirelessly power a compatible iPhone at 7.5W, which isn’t as fast as true 15W MagSafe but offers much more juice at a much lower price than Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack. The MagGo’s unfolding kickstand is strong enough to hold even a Max-sized iPhone, and it recharges via USB-C. That USB-C port also offers passthrough wireless charging, which is a nice added feature, allowing the MagGo to double as a wireless charging pad even while propped up. However, if you don’t feel you need the kickstand, you can save $10 more and get Anker’s more basic 621 MagGo model (currently $29.99 at Amazon / Anker), which omits it.

The Lego Super Mario Question Mark Block building set is on a rare discount for $159.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Target (though, for reference, the set debuted at $169.99 before Lego prices went up in 2022). The homage to Super Mario 64 contains four expandable mini-dioramas, highlighting the Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool Mountain, and Lethal Lava Trouble levels from the Mushroom Kingdom. The 2,064-piece set is also compatible with Lego’s electronic Mario figures, unlocking unique music that plays when the little brick-ified plumber is placed in the levels. But even if you don’t “play” with your Legos, the question block stands a sizable seven inches high to make it a great collector’s piece for having on display.

B&H Photo has a one-day sale today on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor from 2021, offering the pricey laptop for $2,799 (a massive $1,500 off). The beefy Mac is equipped with 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, and its M1 Max chip has 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores. It may be almost two years old, but this is still a very formidable laptop for heavy creative workflows using software like Adobe Premiere or Apple’s Final Cut Pro. It’s a lot like the newer M2 Pro / Max generation that came out at the beginning of this year, with a notched 3456 x 2234 resolution screen, MagSafe charging, and an HDMI port and SD card slot that don’t require dongles. But unlike its M2 Max counterpart, this one is much, much cheaper (well, today, at least).





