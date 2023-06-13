Anniversary of Duke’s Death and True Grit Marked with Tribute by John Wayne Estate in Entertainment Industry.

John Wayne, a renowned figure of the Golden Age of Hollywood, remains an everlasting icon for Americans and cinema enthusiasts worldwide. Although he suffered from poor health for years, he eventually lost his battle to cancer on June 11, 1979, exactly a decade after True Grit’s US cinema release. Wayne received his only Best Actor Academy Award for his portrayal of Rooster Cogburn, the gruff federal marshal in the said movie.

Presently, the John Wayne Estate honors both anniversaries through its official Instagram account, and a photo of Wayne portraying Rooster Cogburn graces the post. The caption commemorates the 44th anniversary of Wayne’s passing and the 54th anniversary of True Grit’s release.

Duke recalled in an interview with Roger Ebert in June 1969 the final moments in True Grit where Cogburn tells Mattie (Kim Darby) to “Come see a fat old man sometime” before jumping over a fence on horseback, highlighting that “that scene in True Grit is about the best scene I ever did.” The June 21, 1969, edition of Saturday Review also met with positive reviews, stating that “Wayne and Hathaway triumphantly leap all fences to make sure True Grit is one of the year’s delights.”

The post also makes reference to an infamous scene cited by the June 12, 1969, edition of the Los Angeles Times, where “Until you’ve seen John Wayne with the reins in his teeth, you haven’t seen it all.” At the 42nd Academy Awards, Wayne walked away with his first Best Actor Oscar, and during his acceptance speech, he wiped a tear from his eye and jokingly stated, “If I’d have known that, I’d have put that patch on 35 years earlier.”

John Wayne’s legacy endures, commemorated through his timeless performances and iconic lines that continue to captivate people globally.





