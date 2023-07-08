Announcing Exciting Updates from Unreal for 2023: Explore Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, Unreal Engine 5.2, and Beyond

Epic Games recently held its State of Unreal keynote at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) in 2023, where it unveiled its long-term plans for content creation and showcased new tools that will be used in upcoming games. The event, which lasted nearly eight hours, was livestreamed on Epic Games’ YouTube channel and covered updates in Unreal Engine 5.2, a new performance capture system, an Unreal Editor specifically designed for Fortnite, and more. One of the highlights of the presentation was a closer look at the highly anticipated Lords of the Fallen reboot by Hexworks, a dark fantasy souls-like title that impressed with its high-resolution models and cutting-edge lighting technology powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Here are some of the major announcements made during Epic Games’ State of Unreal 2023:

Unreal Editor for Fortnite

Unreal Editor for Fortnite is a custom version of Unreal Engine that enables players to create and publish their own content directly into the popular game. This powerful tool, available on PC, is seamlessly integrated with Fortnite and grants access to over four years’ worth of content and assets for players to experiment with. What sets it apart is the “live edit” feature, which allows team members to join a user’s session regardless of their platform, facilitating collaboration. Moreover, users can import custom assets and animate them, while harnessing the real-time global illumination system called Lumen, offered by Unreal Engine 5, to add depth and realism to their creations. Those interested can now access Unreal Editor for Fortnite as a public beta on the Epic Games Store.

Check out the latest news on Counter-Strike 2 revealed by Valve for a summer release.

MetaHuman Animator

Ninja Theory, the developer behind the highly anticipated Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, has leveraged Unreal Engine’s MetaHuman Animator technology to achieve photorealistic facial expressions in its characters. This innovative tool allows developers to use an iPhone or a stereo helmet-mounted camera (HMC) to capture all the subtle details of an actor’s performance and transfer them onto digital characters, bringing them to life. The MetaHuman Animator is set to be released this summer and promises to deliver the same quality of facial animation found in AAA games and even Hollywood films, such as Love, Death, & Robots. The blog post explains how anyone can use their iPhones to create believable animations for the MetaHumans, even if they aren’t professional animators.

Unreal Engine 5.2

Epic Games partnered with Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer, to create a stunning demo called Electric Dreams, showcasing the new features in Unreal Engine 5.2. The demo features a photorealistic Rivian R1T electric truck navigating through an overgrown forest, highlighting the capabilities of the Substrate shading system. During the demo, the truck’s decal was changed to an opal color, allowing viewers to witness how light interacts with the surface in real-time. This impressive effect is achieved through multiple layers, and the reflection dynamically changes when a dust layer is added. Unreal Engine 5.2 also introduces the Procedural Content Generation Framework (PCG), which enables artists to efficiently populate expansive and highly detailed spaces by defining rules and parameters. When these procedural assemblies and models interact with existing environments, they automatically adjust their appearance in real-time.

Find out the latest updates on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, set to be released in September as revealed by the Venom voice actor.

Lords of the Fallen Technical Showcase Trailer

Hexworks unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming Lords of the Fallen reboot, taking players on a gothic journey to Skyrest Bridge, one of the game’s early locations. Hexworks utilized 3D scans of real people to enhance the character customization system, offering a wide range of body types and faces. They also showcased the Chaos Physics Engine, a feature of Unreal Engine 5, which adds realistic movement effects to weapons and clothing. The trailer also highlighted the game’s lighting system, which utilizes Unreal’s Lumen GI illumination system to create dynamic lighting effects that interact with surfaces in real-time. In Lords of the Fallen, players will traverse two interconnected realms—the realm of the living and the realm of the dead—allowing for seamless transitioning between them and creating an immersive experience. The narrator emphasized how these two worlds feel intertwined, like two sides of the same coin.

Creator Economy 2.0

Epic Games introduced the concept of Creator Economy 2.0, which aims to reward developers who create and publish islands in Fortnite based on the engagement they generate. Epic Games will share 40% of the net revenue collected from Fortnite’s item shop, including earnings from skins and battle passes, with the creators of eligible islands. The announcement, however, raised eyebrows due to its wording, which suggested that Epic Games themselves may be eligible for some compensation for islands they create, such as those featured in Battle Royale.

Fab

Epic Games is consolidating all its asset marketplaces, including Unreal Engine Marketplace, Sketchfab, Quixel Bridge, and the ArtStation Marketplace, under a new brand called “Fab.” This centralized platform will serve as a one-stop destination for creators to discover, share, buy, and sell digital assets from a vast library. Sellers will receive an 88% revenue share, and the content available on Fab ranges from 3D models to VFX and sound. Fab is scheduled to launch later this year, with an alpha version of the Fab plugin already included in Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

This article may contain affiliate links. Please refer to our ethics statement for more information.