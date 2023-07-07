Antidepressant Use Rises by 25% among Patients in the Past Six Years

The number of individuals taking anti-depressant medication in England has seen a significant increase of nearly 25% in just six years, reaching a total of 8.6 million. In parallel, the volume of prescribed antidepressants has surged by 46% during the same period, with a staggering 86 million items prescribed in the year 2022/23. Experts believe that this rise could be partially attributed to the strain caused by the pandemic and the subsequent struggle of mental health services to meet the increasing demand. However, it is also viewed as a positive development, indicating that more individuals are feeling empowered to seek help. Lucy Schonegevel, the associate director at the Rethink Mental Illness charity, remarked, “The mental health of our nation has been significantly impacted in recent years, as we have faced the challenges of a pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis. “While antidepressants can be life-saving, it is crucial that they are offered alongside a comprehensive range of appropriate treatments, such as talking therapies. “Unfortunately, many children and adults struggle to access dedicated mental health support when they need it the most. The government must address this issue by ensuring that services receive adequate funding.”

According to recent data released by the NHS, the number of patients receiving antidepressants has grown by approximately 200,000 annually. Moreover, prescriptions for antipsychotics, central nervous system stimulants, ADHD medications, and therapies for dementia have also increased since 2021/22. Among the five groups of mental health medications analyzed, only treatments for sleep improvement and anxiety reduction recorded a decrease in prescriptions. The Royal College of Psychiatrists acknowledges that the reasons behind the rising use of antidepressants are complex, as these medications are also employed to alleviate pain-related conditions. A spokesperson from the Royal College of Psychiatrists highlighted that the higher demand for mental health support in recent years has been further amplified by the challenges posed by the pandemic.

They further emphasized: “It is imperative that anyone in need of care and treatment is able to access it. Individuals who may be experiencing conditions like depression should consult with a qualified healthcare practitioner to explore treatment options, considering the benefits, risks, and potential side effects. Clinicians should also regularly review the necessity of continued antidepressant use. “We strongly advise individuals who are considering discontinuing their antidepressants to first consult with their doctor, as these medications should not be abruptly stopped.” Further information can be found on the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ website at rcpsych.ac.uk A study published by the American Medical Association reveals that one in five individuals aged 18 to 24 in England may have experienced severe psychological distress since the onset of the pandemic.





