Antitrust Violations could cause EU to Breakup Google’s Ad Business

The EU Commission has accused Google of engaging in “abusive practices in online advertising technology,” which could ultimately lead to the division of the tech giant’s ad business. The preliminary findings indicate that Google is unlikely to alter its behavior, and therefore, the only solution to address competition-related concerns would be the “mandatory divestment” of some of its services. “Google is present at almost all levels of the so-called adtech supply chain,” noted the executive VP of the EU Commission, Margrethe Vestager, who further added that Google may have leveraged its market position to benefit its own intermediation services. This behavior could negatively affect competitors, publishers, and increase the costs of advertisers, the EU said.

The ad business of Google is currently under scrutiny from various fronts, with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) already suing the tech giant to split up its ad business on accusations of illegal monopolization of the market. Consequently, key ad tech competitors were pushed out of the market, block new players from joining, leaving a few marginalized and unfairly disadvantaged competitors, the regulator claimed.

Google is dominant in almost all areas of adtech, offering services for both advertisers and publishers, and an ad-exchange called AdX. Nonetheless, the EU Commission accuses Google of abusing its market position by deliberately favoring its own exchange through buy- and sell-side intermediation tools in two potentially anticompetitive conducts that benefited AdX. In one instance, AdX appeared able to bid after other bidders, while in another, it received prior information about rival bids’ value. According to the EU, Google placed bids almost exclusively on its own exchange on the supply side, giving it a significant edge over competitors.

The EU Commission thinks that demanding Google to change its behavior would be futile. Accordingly, the only solution to address its competition concerns is to oblige Google to divest part of its services. The tech giant would now have the opportunity to respond to the complaint before a guilty verdict is rendered. In addition to being split up, the company potentially faces a fine amounting to 10% of its yearly global turnover, subject to appeal. The recommendation ahead of a guilty verdict is uncommon, as noted by The Wall Street Journal. Engadget reached out to Google for an official statement.

