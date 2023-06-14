Anton du Beke from Strictly confesses family’s remorse following the birth of twins with his wife | Latest News on Celebrities | Entertainment and Television Industry

In a recent interview, professional dancer Anton du Beke, age 56, opened up about his regrets of not having more children. Despite his love and happiness with his current five-year-old twins, George and Henrietta, Anton admitted that if he and his wife were younger, wealthier, and had a bigger house, they would have 100 children. Anton expressed his love of fatherhood, stating that he loves “every single second” of it and that his twins are “the most gorgeous children in the whole wide world”.

Anton and his wife, Hannah Summers, married in 2017 after meeting at Wentworth Golf Club in 2012. In a previous interview with The Independent, Anton spoke about proposing to Hannah, stating that he had an urge to propose after being together for five years.

Anton also spoke about Hannah’s painful endometriosis battle, which prevented them from conceiving naturally. Despite the initial struggles, the couple found success with IVF treatments resulting in the birth of their twins in 2017. Anton expressed his support for women with endometriosis, stating that it is a “silent” struggle that they should not have to go through alone.

While Anton acknowledges that he may have missed out on having children earlier in his life, he believes that becoming a father later on has been for the best. He and his wife cherish being a family and love being together. For Anton, that is the most important thing.





