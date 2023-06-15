Apple and Epic Games Petition US Appeals Court to Review Its Antitrust Decision

Apple and Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, have filed separate appeals urging the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to review its April decision in an antitrust lawsuit. In the lawsuit, Epic accused Apple of forcing app developers to pay up to a 30% commission on customers’ in-app purchases, thereby violating California’s unfair competition laws. While the trial judge found Apple guilty of violating state laws, the Ninth Circuit Court panel upheld a 2021 order in favor of Epic but did not rule in its favor on US antitrust provisions. In their appeals, both companies requested a rehearing, or en banc, by an 11-judge panel. Apple argues that the conduct found to be in violation is “procompetitive and does not violate antitrust laws,” while Epic maintains that antitrust laws require fostering of competition, which is directly relevant to its claims against Apple.

Although it’s rare for federal appeals courts to grant en banc requests, other countries such as Japan, the Netherlands, and South Korea have taken action to force Apple to allow outside payment options for in-app purchases. US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ ruling allowed app store developers to provide payment options outside of Apple’s in-app purchase system but did not provide specific instructions on how. The lower court’s ruling will remain on hold until the appeals process has been completed.

