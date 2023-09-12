Apple Event 2023: All we know about Made in India iPhone 15 ahead of launch today

Apple supplier Foxconn will start shipping the Made in India iPhone 15 just weeks after the smartphones start rolling out from the Chinese factories. The assembly of iPhones in India will help Apple broaden its manufacturing beyond China.
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.