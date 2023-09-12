Apple launches the second-generation Watch Ultra: All the details

At its Wonderlust event, Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, a new rugged smartwatch for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. The new Watch – successor to the first-gen Ultra launched last year – has a brighter display, a durable design, and a number of new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 will offer up to 3000 nits of brightness, which is the brightest display on an Apple Watch. Apple has also introduced a new Watch face with the Watch Ultra 2.

The Apple Watch Ultra comes powered with an all-new S9 processor, which is also found in the new Watch Series 9. Apple Watch Ultra 2 will offer up tp 36 hours of battery life, claims the company.

durable overall, with a titanium case and a rubberised coating that makes it resistant to water, dust, and extreme temperatures. The watch is also swim-proof and can be used to track water activities like swimming and surfing.

Apple is introducing FineWoven, a luxurious and durable microtwill made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled content that has significantly lower carbon emissions compared to leather. FineWoven has a suedelike feel, and is available with the Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands. Starting today, Apple will no longer use leather in any new Apple product, including watch bands.





