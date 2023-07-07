Apple significantly increases prices for iPhone enthusiasts

If you rely on iCloud for the security of your iPhone photos and videos, you may find yourself facing higher costs. The backup service provided by Apple, which is available to all iPhone owners, has recently become 25% more expensive. The subscription fees have slightly increased for the 50GB plan (from 79p to 99p per month), but the biggest price hike is for those in need of more cloud storage, with the 2TB plan rising from £6.99 to £8.99 per month. This means an additional £24 per year to store your latest pictures, videos, files, and iPhone backups on Apple’s servers. It’s definitely a painful increase.

The iCloud storage price rises are not affecting iPhone customers in the United States. The reason behind this pricing change has not been disclosed by Apple, but analysts speculate that fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates could be the cause. We will update this article if we receive more information. Following the price increase, the new iCloud storage price plans are as follows: 50GB | £99 per month

200GB | £2.99 per month

2TB | £8.99 per month If you are running low on storage and don’t want to pay the extra charges, there are a few alternative solutions available. Users who rely on the free 5GB of iCloud Storage each month will not be affected by the price hikes. However, considering that the amount of free storage has not changed for years, the number of users who can manage without paying anything for backups must be quite small. Apple has not increased the monthly costs for its Apple One membership. This membership is similar to Amazon Prime and combines several of Apple’s subscriptions into a single plan, including iCloud storage for backups, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more. If you are currently paying for multiple subscriptions from Apple, switching to an Apple One plan could save you money.

Alternatively, you could consider using a different backup solution. Apps like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts are known for taking up a lot of iCloud storage space. However, even a simple video shot at home for personal memories can consume a significant amount of space. For example, a short 10-second clip captured with the high-quality 4K camera on the latest iPhones can use up to 25MB of space. This can quickly add up for users on smaller iCloud plans. So, how can Apple users avoid the price hikes for iCloud storage? Firstly, Amazon offers unlimited photo backups to all Prime members. If you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can download the free iOS app and store all your pictures in the cloud at full resolution. To take advantage of this fantastic offer, simply visit the App Store and download Amazon Photos. Non-Prime members can still get the usual 5GB of free storage space, which is the same as what Apple offers. However, Prime members get an even better deal. Prime users can enjoy unlimited space for their photos and videos. So, if your iPhone storage is running low and you don’t want to pay Apple’s increased prices, you can upload as many photos and videos as you want to the Amazon Photos app for free (as long as you have a Prime membership). • Get unlimited photo and video storage with Amazon Prime If you are not a Prime member, it’s worth checking if any of your existing subscriptions include cloud storage solutions. For example, some top VPN providers offer cloud storage as part of their services. NordVPN, a renowned VPN provider, offers various price tiers that include their award-winning VPN, password manager, and end-to-end encrypted cloud storage. • Check NordVPN for encrypted cloud storage prices





