Apple’s silicone accessories could be discontinued alongside iPhone 15 launch

It looks like that along with its leather iPhone cases, Apple’s silicone accessories might also be on the chopping block.

MacRumors reports that the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, the Apple Watch’s Sport Band and Solo Loop, and the AirTag Solo Loop, will all be discontinued. The publication says it was tipped off about this news by known leaker ‘Kosutami,’ who previously was the source of a rumour regarding prototype MagSafe Chargers, different coloured AirPods (which didn’t turn out to be true) and more.

Similar to rumours earlier this month related to Apple’s leather iPhone cases, the tech giant is expected to introduce a new more environmentally friendly material for several of its accessories it calls “FineWoven’ across the iPhone and Apple Watch. The Apple Watch FineWoven band is expected to feature a magnetic buckle.

MacRumors goes on to say that Apple plans to discontinue its silicone accessories slowly by not refreshing it with new colour options.

While I’ve been a fan of Apple’s official iPhone cases for years, the Silicone Case can easily get cuts and scrapes on it, even after just one relatively minor drop. While it’s less of an issue, you can also make the same argument about Apple’s leather iPhone cases.

Hopefully, if this rumour turns out to be accurate, Apple’s new FineWoven-made accessories are more durable than their predecessors.

Image credit: Apple

Source: MacRumors