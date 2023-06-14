Apple’s Vision Pro Causes Surge in Mixed Reality Searches on Google

Apple has made a major announcement during the WWDC 2023 conference by unveiling its first-ever mixed reality headset: the Vision Pro. This has resulted in a significant increase in online searches for mixed reality, with Google reporting a global surge of 1130% since the product’s launch last week. The interest in ‘VR’ also went up by 300%, whereas searches for ‘augmented reality’ skyrocketed by 545% as soon as Apple revealed the new spatial computing device.

Moreover, the report by Digital-adoption.com also highlights an exponential increase in online searches related to artificial intelligence (AI) since the announcement of the Vision Pro. The interest in AI is at an all-time high, with Google Trends data revealing a 619% surge in AI searches since 2004. This year has seen a significant increase in search volumes related to AI from 17 million in January to 42 million in May. The spokesperson from Digital-adoption.com explained that the announcement of the Vision Pro and the new accessible AI technologies like ChatGPT has captured audiences at the right time.

This announcement has also led to a significant increase in searches to ‘Buy Apple stock’ in the past week, with a global surge of 1482%. The Vision Pro boasts two ultra-high-resolution displays that can transform any space into a virtual theater and support up to 100 feet wide screen. It also has an advanced spatial audio system and features EyeSight, enabling users to stay connected with their surroundings.

Overall, Apple’s new product announcement has generated considerable buzz and excitement around mixed realities and AI among consumers and investors alike.





