Apple’s Vision Pro headset set for Canadian launch by the close of 2024, reports suggest

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s Vision Pro virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset will be available in Canada by late 2024.

It is also rumored that the headset will launch in the U.K. during this time. Apple has officially announced that the Vision Pro will be released in the United States in early 2024.

Gurman’s report reveals that the over-ear strap of the headset is still being developed. The strap was introduced after tests showed that individuals with smaller bodies had difficulty wearing the headset for more than 30 minutes.

During my experience with the Vision Pro, I found that the additional strap greatly improved the security and stability of the headset on my head. Without it, the headset would slide down my face. It is uncertain what changes Apple plans to make to the head strap in the final version of the headset.

Although I was impressed with Apple’s Vision Pro, it lacks significant apps. Hopefully, with the VR/AR headset being showcased at WWDC, we will see developers creating innovative applications for this remarkable hardware.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors