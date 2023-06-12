Approval Granted by World Athletics for 23 Russian Athletes to Participate as Neutral Competitors on the International Stage

The World Athletics Doping Review Board has approved the applications of 23 Russian athletes, acknowledging their exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2021 under Eligibility Rule 3.2. This comes in light of the continued suspension of the Russian national federation (RusAF).

So far, a total of 27 Russian athletes have been granted eligibility to compete as authorized neutral athletes in 2021, with two applications rejected.

The World Athletics Council approved the reinstatement of the authorized neutral athlete program for clean athletes from Russia in March 2021, after the approval of the RusAF Reinstatement Plan.

There is no limit to the number of Russian athletes who may compete at international competitions in 2021 (excluding the Olympic Games and other championships) as long as they have ANA status.

Nonetheless, the council has agreed that for the remainder of 2021, a maximum of 10 Russian athletes will be granted eligibility to compete as authorized neutral athletes at any championship competition, including the Tokyo Olympic Games, World Athletics Series events, and the 2021 European U23 Championships.

RusAF has the choice of selecting the 10 athletes who are allowed to compete from those who have been granted ANA status, but must prioritize the selection of athletes who are in the International Registered Testing Pool.

The participation of all athletes granted ANA status is still subject to formalities under World Athletics Rules being completed, and their entries being accepted by individual meeting organizers.

As this is an ongoing process, World Athletics will make announcements only when decisions are made by the Doping Review Board concerning successful applications, and the athletes have been informed.

The following 23 athletes have fulfilled the exceptional eligibility criteria:

Mikhail Akimenko (high jump)

Semen Borodayev (shot put, discus)

Timofey Chalyy (400m hurdles, 400m)

Kirill Frolov (race walking)

Darya Golubechkova (race walking)

Dmitriy Gramachkov (race walking)

Irina Ivanova (pole vault)

Yuliya Khalilova (race walking)

Elvira Khasanova (race walking)

Kseniya Labygina (100m hurdles)

Denis Lukyanov (hammer)

Alyona Lutkovskaya (pole vault)

Vasiliy Mizinov (race walking)

Olga Onufriyenko (800m)

Maksim Pyanzin (race walking)

Sergey Polyanskiy (long jump)

Artem Primak (long jump)

Mariya Privalova (triple jump)

Valeriy Pronkin (hammer)

Yelena Sokolova (long jump)

Sardana Trofimova (marathon)

Anna Tropina (3000m steeplechase, 1500m, 5000m)

Yuliya Turova (race walking). (ANI)