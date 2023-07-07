Archaeological Community Puzzled by Unearthing of 25 Mysterious and Enormous Pits Scattered Across London’s Countryside

Subscribe to receive our Voices Dispatches email, providing a comprehensive digest of the week’s top opinions Sign up for our free weekly Voices newsletter

The recent discovery of over two dozen large prehistoric pits near London has left archaeologists astounded. These pits, found in Linmere, Bedfordshire, date back approximately 8,500 to 7,700 years ago and are considered a significant prehistoric site in the nation.

Little is known about life in Britain during the Middle Stone Age, making the pits an intriguing find. Measuring up to 5m wide and 1.85m deep, the pits were unearthed in separate digs by the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) and Albion Archaeology. They are believed to have been dug during the late Mesolithic period, which occurred between 9,000 and 6,000 years ago.

These round pits feature steep sides, with some widening at the bottom, indicating the immense effort required by nomadic hunter-gatherers to create them using their tools.

Furthermore, archaeologists discovered that the pits are arranged in multiple straight lines, spanning up to 500m. They are clustered around former stream channels.

In a blog post by MOLA, Professor Joshua Pollard from Southampton University expressed enthusiasm about the discovery, stating, “The Linmere Mesolithic pits are a very exciting find. While we are aware of other large and mysterious pits dug by hunter-gatherers in various parts of Britain, including at Stonehenge, the Linmere pits are remarkable due to their quantity and expansive coverage.”

According to researchers, there are very few substantial Mesolithic sites like this in the UK. Previous evidence of human presence during this period is typically scarce, consisting mainly of flint tools and sporadic animal remains.

Research indicates that during this time, ice sheets retreated and sea levels rose, resulting in the separation of Britain from mainland Europe. This period likely marked a crucial transformation in the UK’s history.

While similar pits have been discovered throughout Britain and France, they are typically found in small numbers. Stonehenge itself includes comparable pits, but only five of them have been dated to the Mesolithic period.

The reason behind the large number of pits in Linmere remains unclear to archaeologists. The presence of animal bones, including those from wild species such as aurochs, marten, deer, and boar, suggests that the pits may have been used for hunting or food storage. However, researchers argue that the shape, size, and alignment of the pits alongside water indicate that they may have held ritual or symbolic significance.

Scientists are currently investigating whether the pits align with any significant celestial events, such as the solstice.