Ardha Kapotasana: Malaika Arora Begins Her Week with a Relaxing Yoga Pose – Discover the Advantages.

Malaika Arora is a role model for anyone seeking to achieve a fit lifestyle. Her disciplined approach towards fitness is truly motivating. From the paparazzi videos, it is evident that the actress never skips a workout session, be it at the gym or her fitness studio. Further, she also shares glimpses of her workout routine to inspire her fans and followers to take up exercising.

Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to share a video of herself starting her week with a stress-relieving yoga pose, the ‘Ardha Kapotasana’ or the half-pigeon pose. In the caption, she highlighted the benefits of practicing the asana.

Her caption read – “If you’ve had an overwhelming day, practice this pose to end your day by grounding yourself and embracing calm amidst chaos. It will calm your nerves and relax you thoroughly.”

Two significant benefits of practicing this asana were also highlighted in the caption – “The half-pigeon pose, known as Ardha Kapotasana, is an effective hip-opening asana that helps improve and maintain hip flexibility. This pose releases stiffness or tension in the back and provides deep stretches to lower body muscles.”

Here are five more benefits of practicing the pose: