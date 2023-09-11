‘Armored Core 6’ new patch appears to make the early game easier

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon patch 1.02 appears to address parts of the early game that may make three bosses easier to battle.

FromSoftware did not specify the direction of the adjustments to attacks from Balteus, Sea Spider and CEL240. Balteus is found at the end of the first chapter of the game, however, Eurogamer notes that this is still one of the most formidable bosses in the game.

On the other hand, Sea Spider closes out the second chapter and CEL240 is encountered in the fourth chapter. It’s yet to be determined what this patch for Armored Core 6 changes for these three enemies, but it is hoped that it smooths out some of the difficulty at this point in the game.

The remainder of patch 1.02 aimed to add “balance adjustments that will allow players more build diversity in the early and mid-game when assembling their [Armored Core], as well as bug fixes”.

Eight weapons – like the MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF, LR-036 CURTIS and MG-014 LUDLOW – have been buffed to boost their attack power and projectile speed as well as taper off their recoil time and reload time.

Moreover, players on PC and Xbox will no longer experience a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and stop progress from being saved once the PC or console wakes up from sleep mode.

Regarding Armored Core 6‘s multiplayer mode, FromSoftware will resolve balance adjustments for that part of the game in a forthcoming update.

As a final note, the developer informed console players that the update will only be installed and applied if the game starts in its online mode, and to be sure that this is the case to be benefitting from the correct version of Armored Core 6.

