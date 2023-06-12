Arnold Schwarzenegger expresses disappointment in “embarrassing” film following career highpoint.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making waves on Netflix with his latest documentary, Arnold, and his newest TV show, FUBAR. In the documentary, Schwarzenegger takes a retrospective look at his career, exploring the highs and lows of being a cinematic icon. One of the more emotional moments came when he discussed his fantasy-parody movie, Last Action Hero, released in 1993. The film was not well-received by critics or fans, and was considered a box office flop, earning only $15.3 million.

Schwarzenegger reflects on how embarrassing and upsetting this experience was for him, especially after his recent string of successes. Despite feeling down and not wanting to see anyone for a week, Schwarzenegger found the strength to keep going and move forward. His mother-in-law’s mantra of “Let’s just move forward” was a great message that helped him keep plodding along.

Looking back, Schwarzenegger recognizes that Last Action Hero was a fall from grace after the massive success of Terminator 2: Judgement Day. However, his career was not tarnished, as he went on to star in True Lies, a mystery thriller that earned an enormous $378 million at the box office in 1994.

Through it all, Schwarzenegger’s resilience and determination have been a constant source of inspiration. His ability to overcome setbacks and keep moving forward is a message that resonates with fans and aspiring actors alike. With Arnold and FUBAR, Schwarzenegger continues to entertain and inspire audiences around the world.





