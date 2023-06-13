As 820,000 homes in Britain face a bill hike, British Gas provides energy debt grants | Finance | Personal Finance.

British Gas is providing grants to assist struggling UK homeowners in paying off their energy debts. The Individuals and Families Fund, which is part of the British Gas Energy Trust program, is open to all Britons, regardless of whether or not they are a customer of British Gas. To apply for assistance, households must first seek the advice of a money management agency to ensure that they understand their choices for receiving assistance. To be eligible for a grant, individuals must be residents of England, Scotland, or Wales, have not received a grant from the British Gas Energy Trust in the last two years, and be experiencing fuel poverty. Furthermore, the gas or electric bill in question must pertain to the individual’s primary residence and must be in their name or within their household.

This program could potentially assist tens of thousands of Britons contemplating rising energy bills. Elexon’s study found that nearly 820,000 households that depend on the Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) to monitor their energy bills could see their payments increase before March 31, 2024. Customers using multi-rate tariffs, including Economy 7, depend on the RTS system to achieve low rates during peak hours. For example, the energy meters may automatically turn on and off heating and hot water systems during certain hours of the day. The meters used by 100,000 Eon Next, Octopus Energy, and Scottish Power customers, as well as 50,000 British Gas, EDF, and Ovo Energy customers, may become ineffective once RTS shuts down.

Consumers should be assured by their suppliers in this situation, according to an Ofgem spokesperson. “Suppliers have to make sure meters are safe and accurate, and this sometimes means replacing the meter. We expect suppliers to communicate clearly to their customers about this,” they said.





Reference