As AI transforms sales strategy, IKEA turns to remote interior design as its new bet.

Swedish furniture giant IKEA is now training call center employees to become expert interior design advisers as it plans to offer more home improvement services. These services will branch out the typical customer queries so that an artificial intelligence (AI) bot called Billie can take care of basic inquiries. IKEA expanded its interior design services to the UK and the United States in April after previously launching these services in Europe, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. To avail of these services, UK customers pay £25 ($31.44) for a 45-60 minute interior design advice video call and suggested product list. For workspace design, customers receive three consultations, a floorplan, and 3D visuals for £125. Ingka has trained 8,500 call center workers as interior design advisers since 2021, while Billie has answered 47% of customer queries to call centers over the past two years. Sales conducted by phone or video using Ingka’s remote interior design channel accounted for €1.3 billion ($1.40 billion) in revenue for Ingka’s 2022 financial year, representing 3.3% of the total revenue. Ingka Group aims to boost this share to 10% by 2028 aimed at appealing to potential Gen Z customers.





