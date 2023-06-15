As Vodafone and Three plan to merge, users can expect improved signal quality without additional costs.

Vodafone and Three have officially announced their partnership to establish the largest mobile network in the UK. With a combined user base of approximately 27 million customers, the companies aspire to provide an improved network quality to their users with greater reliability at no additional cost. However, regulatory approval is still pending for the deal, which would allow Three subscribers to access Vodafone’s network and vice versa, doubling the network capacity.

The collaboration between Vodafone and Three will also lead to a significant boost in the 5G services, which offer faster downloads and added reliability for mobile users. The new network is projected to extend rapid coverage to 99% of the UK by 2034. With faster and more reliable connectivity, 5G can manage more connected devices simultaneously.

It is yet uncertain how the amalgamation would affect customers, but Vodafone and Three have assured that there will be no change to each operator’s pricing strategy as a result of the transaction. The significantly improved network quality will be available to customers at the same price.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group Chief Executive, has hailed the merger as a triumph for customers, the country, and competition, with a sustainable, highly competitive third operator driving growth, employment and innovation. The venture is expected to supersede its contemporaries, with Virgin Media O2 standing at 24 million customers and EE, which is now part of BT, having 20 million users.

In conclusion, the partnership between Vodafone and Three marks a significant milestone in the UK's mobile network landscape, promising customers a seamless network experience.





