Asia Cup 2023: Can Pakistan still qualify for final against India? All scenarios explained

India reached the final of the Asia Cup 2023 after a thrilling 41-run win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now face either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final of this year’s Asia Cup. The Asia Cup final will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 17 September.
