Asia Cup 2023: India registers their highest-ever ODI total against Pakistan, courtesy Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

Indian batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in a rain-marred Super 4 clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup have created many records which also include the highest team total by India against Pakistan. Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two against Pakistan in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup match.It was India’s joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.