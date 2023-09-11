Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul scores sixth ODI century in comeback game against Pakistan, netizens hails performance

Team India’s middle order batsman KL Rahul who is coming after an injury layoff and was included in the team after Shreyas Iyer was dropped from the team with a backspasm. However, KL Rahul took the opportunity to score his sixth ODI century in his comeback game against Pakistan. KL Rahul hit 2 sixes and 12 fours and remained unbeaten on 111 off 106 deliveries. KL Rahul made his comeback into the playing XI after a long injury lay-off. The right-handed batter had previously gotten injured during IPL 2023, and then the Lucknow Super Giants player underwent surgery and a subsequent rehab at National Cricket Academy.

KL Rahul’s brilliant performance on Sunday left everyone awestruck. Actor Athiya Shetty, who is married to KL Rahul, cheered for her spouse.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise… You are everything, I love you.”

Interestingly, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli set the record for the highest partnership in the history of the Asia Cup. The duo put on 233 runs in the Super Four match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sachin Tendulkar praised Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for recording the highest partnership in the Asia Cup history during India’s clash against arch-rival Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

“Congratulations to Virat and KL for their 100s. One big positive sign for #TeamIndia is that all our top 6 batters – Rohit, Shubman, Virat, KL, Ishan and Hardik have scored runs at various stages in the 2 matches. Well played! Keep it up,” said Sachin Tendulkar on X formerly known as Twitter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Monday congratulated former captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul for slamming centuries against Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super Four clash.

Jay Shah took to X, previously known as Twitter, to congratulate Kohli and wrote that the former India captain’s unwavering commitment and exceptional consistency in the game make him a true cricketing legend.

“A monumental achievement today as @imVkohli crosses the 13,000-run mark in ODIs! Your unwavering commitment and exceptional consistency in the game make you a true cricketing legend. Keep those runs flowing and continue making us proud!” Shah wrote.

Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls.

In a next tweet, Shah hailed Rahul’s “remarkable” comeback and wrote, “What a remarkable comeback by @klrahul! His century today against Pakistan in the #AsiaCup2023 is not just a personal triumph but a testament to his resilience!”





