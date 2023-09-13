Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board officials under scanner for visiting Colombo casino

Asia Cup 2023: The head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s media division, Umar Farooq Kalson, is facing scrutiny for visiting the Colombo casino. Kalson and the board’s GM (International Cricket) Adnan Ali have come under scanner after visuals of their casino visit emerged on the internet.

The duo was in Colombo in an official capacity as a part of the Pakistani contingent for the ongoing Asia Cup and their visit to a gambling den has attracted the attention of ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit as it is one of the prohibited places as per code of conduct.

Many Pakistani fans on social media platforms called PCB officials ‘immature’ and ‘careless’ for indulging in gambling and visiting Colombo during the Asia Cup 2023.

A PCB source said that at least 15-20 PCB officials had traveled to and fro between Colombo and Lahore while some were stationed there permanently as Pakistan was the official host of the Asia Cup, PTI reported.

Later, two officials clarified that they had only visited the Casino to have dinner. However, their response has been ridiculed by the netizens on social media platforms.

“Who goes to a Casino to have food? Who goes to a gambling joint to have food? Who are they trying to fool,” cricket writer Omair Alavi said.

According to sources, as quoted by PTI, the PCB’s Cricket Management Committee would be hard-pressed to ignore the incident despite the clarification from the two officials.

Former Test opener Mohsin Khan also expressed surprise at the irresponsible behavior of the two PCB officials’s visit to the Casino during the tournament.

Ironically, during the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Pakistan’s former captain Moin Khan who was manager and chief selector with the team, was called back to Pakistan in the middle of the tournament after he and his wife were spotted at a Casino in Christchurch before a match against West Indies.

Moin also claimed his innocence that they had gone to have dinner but the then PCB Chairman, Shaharyar Khan made it clear that Moin had breached the team’s and his contractual code of conduct, PTI reported.

The ACC chairman and BCCI supremo Shah apparently reacted strongly to some of the comments made by the PCB official at the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST