Asia sees Dollar surge after Fed hints at rate hikes; yen and kiwi slump

In Asian trading on Thursday, the U.S. dollar saw a rally after the Federal Reserve implied that rate hikes would occur later in the year. However, China’s and New Zealand’s currencies fell as there were signs of weakness in those economies. The market’s attention has now turned to other central bank decisions to be made later this week. The Yen showed a decline to its weakest point of the year, while the Bank of Japan started its two-day policy meeting. The dollar index recovered from a four-week low of 102.66 seen on Wednesday after the Fed made the announcement that borrowing costs would increase by 50 basis points (bps) by end-December. The European Central Bank is set to announce its next rate decision soon, with market indicators pricing in a 25 basis-point hike.

The Bank of Japan follows on Friday and is expected to maintain its ultra-dovish stance and yield curve controls. Currency strategist at Singapore’s Bank, Sim Moh Siong, said that, “In light of what the Fed has announced, it’s a hawkish pause. The message here is that the Fed is tightening, and this is why I think the dollar itself could stay supported in the near term.”

The Kiwi dollar sank 0.72% after data showed that New Zealand’s economy shrank into a technical recession in the first quarter. China’s yuan slid 0.15%, touching 7.1916 per dollar, which was the weakest seen since November after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) made its first borrowing cost reduction of its medium-term policy loans in ten months. Tuesday saw a reduction in the PBOC’s short-term policy lending rate. “Following the rate cut from earlier this week, there’s a lot of expectation for more wide-ranging stimulus to shore up the economy,” said Bank of Singapore’s Siong.





